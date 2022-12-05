Markets
Allianz Leben: Interest On Life Insurance To Increase To 2.5% On Average In 2023

December 05, 2022 — 05:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - Allianz Leben stated that it is increasing the interest on life insurance in the coming year. With classic life and annuity insurance, the current interest rate will rise to 2.5 percent on average in 2023. The company noted that life insurance customers whose contract expires in 2023 can expect a total return including final surplus of 3.2 percent for classic products or 3.5 percent for the model with a reduced guarantee.

Allianz Leben has not felt any major decline in demand for old-age provision products due to the significant rise in inflation.

