Allianz invests $871 mln in Heimstaden's Sweden property portfolio

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Allianz Real Estate said on Wednesday it had invested 7.9 billion Swedish crowns ($870.88 million) in Heimstaden Bostad's HEIMpref.ST portfolio of properties in Sweden that it recently acquired from its rival Akelius Residential Properties AKELd.ST.

The agreement will form a joint venture on the 30.4 billion Swedish crown portfolio, which includes 3,377 homes in Malmo and 5,932 homes in Stockholm, the asset manager said in a statement.

Allianz Real Estate, on behalf of insurer Allianz ALVG.DE, said the joint venture will be funded with equity, as well as a debt facility from Heimstaden.

Heimstaden in September agreed to buy Akelius' 599 properties in Germany, Denmark and Sweden for 92.5 billion Swedish crowns ($10.6 billion), following a string of smaller portfolio acquisitions this year across northern and central Europe.

($1 = 9.0713 Swedish crowns)

