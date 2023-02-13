Allianz Global Investors U.S. Holdings Cuts Stake in Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

Fintel reports that Allianz Global Investors U.S. Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.52MM shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT). This represents 4.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.66MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.02% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.13% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Central Garden & Pet is $52.78. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.13% from its latest reported closing price of $42.87.

The projected annual revenue for Central Garden & Pet is $3,436MM, an increase of 3.97%. The projected annual EPS is $2.72, an increase of 7.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Garden & Pet. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CENT is 0.13%, a decrease of 8.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 44,305K shares. The put/call ratio of CENT is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,238K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753K shares, representing an increase of 21.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 20.94% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 1,550K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 18.97% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,548K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,599K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 4.65% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,533K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 2.48% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,298K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares, representing an increase of 33.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 33.22% over the last quarter.

Central Garden & Pet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Central Garden & Pet understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2020 net sales of $2.7 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company's innovative and trusted products are dedicated to help lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington®, Nylabone®, Kaytee®, Amdro® and Aqueon®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 6,300 employees across North America and Europe.

