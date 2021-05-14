Allianz GI will be "selective hunter" in M&A game - CEO tells paper

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Allianz Global Investors, the investment management arm of German group Allianz, is evaluating opportunities for consolidation in the asset management sector, Chief Executive Tobias Pross told an Italian daily.

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Allianz Global Investors, the investment management arm of German group Allianz ALVG.DE, is evaluating opportunities for consolidation in the asset management sector, Chief Executive Tobias Pross told an Italian daily.

In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore daily, Pross said Allianz GI could pursue deals "to widen or strengthen our client coverage, though only if there is clear and tangible value creation".

"We're potentially interested only in those opportunities that ... are consistent with our value proposition and the needs of our clients: we see ourselves as a hunter but a demanding and selective one," he said.

Turning to Italy, where the German group operates through Allianz SpA and Allianz Bank, Pross said the goal was to grow the market share but without extraordinary transactions, while the number of strategic partnerships could rise instead.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters