Allianz does not intend to renew Nord Stream 1 policy

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

April 05, 2023 — 12:30 pm EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, April 5 (Reuters) - Insurer Allianz ALVG.DE said on Wednesday it does not intend to renew a policy for the Nord Stream 1 project when it expires in late 2023.

Allianz said it was part of an insurance consortium that provided coverage for the pipeline's four European-based minority shareholders.

"The policy will expire in late 2023, is not currently up for renewal, and Allianz does not intend to renew this policy," it said in a statement on its website.

