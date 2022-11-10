Allianz deal to sell Russia operations faces delay due to regulator

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

November 10, 2022 — 01:30 am EST

Written by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The insurer Allianz ALVG.DE said on Thursday that a deal to sell a majority stake in its Russian operations was delayed as it awaits regulatory approval.

Allianz said that the financial hit of around 400 million euros ($401.36 million) to profit from the deal would now occur in the fourth quarter of this year or in the first quarter of 2023.

Allianz had previously said it expected the hit in the third quarter.

"It's simply a delay driven by the regulator" in Russia, an Allianz spokesperson said. "We are awaiting regulatory approval."

