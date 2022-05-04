Allianz CEO wants to resolve fund debacle soon

Contributors
Tom Sims Reuters
Alexander Huebner Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Allianz wants to resolve investigations into its Structured Alpha investment funds soon, Chief Executive Oliver Baete told shareholders on Wednesday.

Updates with details

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Allianz ALVG.DE wants to resolve investigations into its Structured Alpha investment funds soon, Chief Executive Oliver Baete told shareholders on Wednesday.

The demise of the funds has been under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission, Allianz has disclosed, as well as the subject of numerous investor lawsuits.

The company has so far paid around $4.5 billion in compensation to investors and plaintiffs, board member Renate Wagner said in response to shareholders' questions on the matter.

In February, Allianz set aside a provision of 3.7 billion euros ($3.90 billion) to cover anticipated costs for the issue.

($1 = 0.9492 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Miranda Murray)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters