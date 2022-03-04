Allianz CEO total 2021 payout up 9% despite funds debacle

Updates with details, background

FRANKFURT, March 4 (Reuters) - Allianz ALVG.DE Chief Executive Oliver Baete earned 9% more in 2021 despite losses in a multibillion-dollar trading debacle at the German insurer's funds arm.

The CEO's total payout was 6.961 million euros ($7.67 million) in 2021, up from 6.391 million euros in 2020, according to the company's annual report published on Friday.

Baete last month promised a "significant impact" on compensation for himself and all board members for the past year following investor losses in its $15 billion Structured Alpha funds.

The insurer, with 2.6 trillion euros of assets under management, earned the lowest net profit last year since 2013 after it booked a 3.7-billion-euro charge to deal with litigation and U.S. regulator investigations into the funds' demise.

Baete would have earned significantly more in 2021 had it not been for Structured Alpha due to strong operating profit at the company.

Overall, the matter had "negative implications for the bonus of the entire Board of Management," Allianz said in its report.

It could also affect the board's long-term incentive payouts in the future, it said.

($1 = 0.9076 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

