Allianz CEO total 2021 payout up 9% despite funds debacle

FRANKFURT, March 4 (Reuters) - Allianz ALVG.DE Chief Executive Oliver Baete earned 9% more in 2021 despite losses in a multibillion-dollar trading debacle at the German insurer's funds arm.

Baete's total payout was 6.961 million euros ($7.67 million) in 2021, up from 6.391 million euros in 2020, according to the company's annual report published on Friday.

($1 = 0.9076 euros)

