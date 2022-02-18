Allianz CEO cites progress in settlement but will take bonus hit

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Allianz ALVG.DE Chief Executive Oliver Baete said that the company reached a settlement with major U.S. investors over lawsuits resulting from the collapse of a multi-billion-euro set of investment funds.

He also said that he and other board members would face lower bonuses for the past year as a result of the saga.

