Allianz CEO cites progress in settlement but will take bonus hit

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Allianz ALVG.DE Chief Executive Oliver Baete said that the company reached a settlement with major U.S. investors over lawsuits resulting from the collapse of a multi-billion-euro set of investment funds.

He also said that he and other board members would face lower bonuses for the past year as a result of the saga.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

