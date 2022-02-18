Allianz CEO and board bonuses to take hit on fund debacle

Contributors
Tom Sims Reuters
Alexander Hübner Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Baete said on Friday that he and the rest of the board will take a hit to their bonuses for the past year following the collapse of a multi-billion-euro set of investment funds.

By Tom Sims and Alexander Hübner

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Allianz ALVG.DE Chief Executive Oliver Baete said on Friday that he and the rest of the board will take a hit to their bonuses for the past year following the collapse of a multi-billion-euro set of investment funds.

The issue caused Allianz to earmark 3.7 billion euros ($4.21 billion) to deal with investigations and lawsuits in the wake of the collapse. The company posted a fourth-quarter loss on Thursday.

Oliver Baete, speaking at a news conference on Friday, said the matter will have a significant impact on compensation for himself and all board members, though he declined to say by how much.

Baete cited progress in settlements with major U.S. investors in the troubled funds, saying that earlier Friday a deal was struck with a "vast majority of investors". He didn't specify which investors.

($1 = 0.8794 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Miranda Murray and Paul Carrel)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters