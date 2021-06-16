US Markets
Allianz buys 10% stake in American Towers Europe

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE is buying a 10% stake in the European arm of telecoms towers group American Tower Corp. AMT.N, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 530 million euros ($642 mln) deal gives ATC Europe a valuation of 8.8 billion euros, including debt, the same figure seen when Canada's Caisse de depot et placement du Québec bought 30% in ATC Europe last month.

American Tower will retain managerial and operational control and Allianz will obtain seats on ATC Europe's board of directors, along with certain governance rights.

($1 = 0.8254 euros)

