News & Insights

Allianz boosts dividends, announces share buyback

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

February 22, 2024 — 01:59 pm EST

Written by Thomas Escritt and Alex Huebner for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE on Thursday announced ahead of its fourth-quarter results a billion-euro share buyback programme to run for nine months from early March and raised dividends for next year by more than a fifth.

The new dividend policy, under which the regular pay-out will rise from 50% to 60% of net income, will result in dividends per share rising to 13.80 euros for 2023, up from 11.40 euros in the previous financial year.

All rebought shares will be cancelled, the company said. Since 2017, the company has spent 12.5 billion euros on share buybacks, concluding its most recent 1.5 billion euro programme in November.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Alex Huebner Editing by Chris Reese)

((thomas.escritt@thomsonreuters.com; @tomescritt; @thomasescritt@berlin.social; +49 30 2201 33579;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.