Allianz books 3.7 billion euro provision in investment fund case

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - German insurer and asset manager Allianz ALVG.DE on Thursday said it would set aside 3.7 billion euros ($4.20 billion) to deal with investigations and lawsuits resulting from the collapse of a multi-billion-euro set of investment funds.

The provision resulted in a net loss attributable to shareholders of 292 million euros in the fourth quarter, the company said. Analysts had expected a profit.

Allianz also said that the outcome of the investigations and lawsuits "cannot be reliably estimated" and that it "expects to incur additional expenses before these matters are finally resolved".

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Chris Reese, Kirsten Donovan)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

