Allianz and Sanlam to create Africa joint venture

Updates with details

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Germany's Allianz ALVG.DE and South Africa's Sanlam SLMJ.J have agreed to combine operations across Africa, the companies announced on Wednesday.

Sanlam last year disclosed it was exploring "strategic alternatives" with Allianz.

The group will operate in 29 countries and have an equity value of 33 billion South African rand, or around 2 billion euros, the companies said.

It will create "the largest Pan-African non-banking financial services entity on the continent," they said.

Allianz makes a small portion of its overall revenue in Africa but has been looking to expand.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.