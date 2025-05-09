Is Allianz (ALIZY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Allianz SE (ALIZY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Allianz SE is one of 858 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allianz SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALIZY's full-year earnings has moved 9.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ALIZY has returned 37.5% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 2.5%. This means that Allianz SE is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (BKGFY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.6%.

The consensus estimate for Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Allianz SE belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.8% so far this year, meaning that ALIZY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Real Estate - Development industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #206. The industry has moved -10.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Allianz SE and Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.