Is Allianz (ALIZY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Allianz SE (ALIZY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Allianz SE is one of 859 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allianz SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALIZY's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ALIZY has returned about 20% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 16.3%. This means that Allianz SE is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B). The stock has returned 26.7% year-to-date.

In Berkshire Hathaway B's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Allianz SE belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.2% so far this year, so ALIZY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Berkshire Hathaway B belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #19. The industry has moved +26.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Allianz SE and Berkshire Hathaway B as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Allianz SE (ALIZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.