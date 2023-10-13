News & Insights

Allianz aims to sell 49% stake in fund manager JV to Guotai

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

October 13, 2023 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by Ozan Ergenay and Tom Sims for Reuters ->

Updates with details from paragraph 2

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE said on Friday it has entered into definite agreements to sell its 49% stake in CPIC Fund Management Co. to Chinese investment bank Guotai Junan Securities 601211.SS.

The transaction will unwind a tie-up dating back to 2003, when Allianz entered into the joint venture that was the first Sino-foreign fund management in the nation.

Now, China has opened its asset management market to greater ownership by foreigners, and Allianz said the sale was in line with its strategy "to focus on its fully owned asset management activities in China".

The transaction is subject to the approval of CSRC and other relevant authorities, Allianz said.

Guotai was the original partner of Allianz in founding the joint venture 20 years ago, but Guotai then sold its 51% stake in 2017 to China Pacific Insurance for 1.045 billion yuan ($143.03 million).

($1 = 7.3063 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay and Tom Sims, Editing by Rachel More)

((Ozan.Ergenay@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.