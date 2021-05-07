Alliant (LNT) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT reported first-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 68 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. However, earnings were 5.6% lower than the year-ago figure.

Total Revenues

First-quarter revenues came in at $901 million, declining 1.6% year over year. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to lower contribution from its Electric operations.

Operational Highlights

For the first quarter, the company’s retail electric and gas utility customers grew 0.7% and 0.6% year over year, respectively. However, the increase in electric and gas utility customers did not result in a year-over-year rise in electric and gas sales volume. Electric volumes dropped due to a decline in bulk power sales volume, while gas volumes for the reported quarter decreased due to fall in transportation sales volume.



Total operating expenses were $703 million for the reported quarter, decreasing 3.4% from $728 million in the year-ago period. The reduction in expenses was due to lower electric fuel and purchased power expenses.



Operating income was $198 million, up 5.3% from $188 million in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses were $69 million, on par with the prior-year quarter.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents were $14 million as of Mar 31, 2021, down from $54 million on Dec 31, 2020.



Long-term debt (excluding current portion) was $6,471 million as of Mar 31, 2021, lower than $6,769 million on Dec 31, 2020.



For first-quarter 2021, cash flow from operating activities was $145 million compared with $160 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Alliant Energy reiterated its 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $2.50-$2.64 per share. The guidance assumes normal temperature in its service territories, and takes into account the ability of Interstate Power and Light Company as well as Winconsin Power and Light to earn authorized rates of return.

