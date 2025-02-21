Alliant Energy's Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 70 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents by 2.9%. The bottom line also rose 45.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 48 cents.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

LNT’s Revenues

Revenues totaled $0.976 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.196 billion by 18.4%. However, the top line increased 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $0.961 billion.



Full-year 2024 revenues totaled $3.98 billion compared with $4.03 billion last year.

Alliant Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

LNT’s Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $754 million, down 3.1% from $778 million in the year-ago period. This was due to lower electric production fuel and purchased power costs and other expenses.



Operating income totaled $222 million, up 21.3% from the year-ago reported figure.



Interest expenses amounted to $120 million, 14.3% higher than that registered in the prior-year period.



The company’s retail electric and retail gas customers increased 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively, year over year.



LNT reported total utility electric sales of 8,116 thousand megawatt-hours (MWh), up 6.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Total utility gas sold and transported was 44,499 thousand dekatherms, up 7.2% year over year.

LNT’s Financial Update

As of Dec. 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $81 million compared with $62 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



As of the aforementioned date, long-term debt (excluding the current portion) totaled $8.68 billion, higher than $8.23 billion recorded as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Cash flow from operating activities in 2024 totaled $1.17 billion compared with $0.87 billion last year.

LNT’s Guidance

Alliant Energy anticipates its 2025 earnings to be in the range of $3.15-$3.25 per share. The projection considers the average temperature in its service territories, execution of cost controls and financing plans and the consolidated effective tax rate of (28%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.23 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

LNT’s Zacks Rank

Alliant Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

Eversource Energy ES reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents by 2%.



ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.66%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $12.91 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 8.5%.



DTE Energy Company DTE reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share of $1.51, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 3.4%.



DTE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.57%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $12.98 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.



Exelon Corporation’s EXC fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 64 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 8.5%.



EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.71%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $23.8 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 3.4%.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eversource Energy (ES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.