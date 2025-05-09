Alliant Energy's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Customer Base Expands

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 83 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents by 45.6%. The bottom line also rose 33.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 62 cents.(See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

LNT’s Revenues

Revenues totaled $1.128 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.126 billion by 0.17%. The top line increased 9.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.031 billion.

Alliant Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

LNT’s Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $871 million, up 7.7% from $809 million in the year-ago period. This was due to higher electric production fuel and purchased power costs, and an increase in cost of goods sold.



Operating income totaled $257 million, up 15.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



Interest expenses amounted to $119 million, which rose 11.2% from the prior-year period.



The company’s retail electric and retail gas customers increased 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively, year over year.



LNT reported total utility electric sales of 8,257 thousand megawatt-hours, down 1.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Total utility gas sold and transported was 54,828 thousand dekatherms, up 1.5% year over year.

LNT’s Financial Update

As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $25 million compared with $81 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of the aforementioned date, long-term debt (excluding the current portion) totaled $8.58 billion, down from $8.68 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash flow from operating activities in first-quarter 2025 totaled $249 million compared with $307 million in first-quarter 2024.

LNT’s Guidance

Alliant Energy anticipates its 2025 earnings to be in the range of $3.15-$3.25 per share. The projection considers the average temperature in its service territories, execution of cost controls and financing plans, and the consolidated effective tax rate of (28%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.22 per share, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



Alliant Energy plans to invest $11.5 billion from 2025 to 2028 to strengthen its infrastructure.

LNT’s Zacks Rank

Alliant Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

Exelon Corporation’s EXC first-quarter 2025 earnings of 92 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents by 8.3%.



EXC’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $24.01 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 4.3%.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation's PNW first-quarter 2025 loss of 4 cents per share, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 5 cents by 180%.



PNW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 2.12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pinned at $4.51 per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 13.9%.



IDACORP IDA reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.10 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 by 6.8%.



IDA’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.47%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pinned at $5.81 per share, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 5.6%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.