Alliant Energy's (LNT) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Improve Y/Y
Alliant Energy Corporation LNT reported fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 44 cents per share, increasing from the year-ago figure of 36 cents by 22.2%.
The year-over-year growth in earnings was attributable to increasing rate base at Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL).
Full-year earnings of $2.31 per share came within the guided range of $2.27-$2.33.
Total Revenues
Total revenues in the fourth quarter came in at $880.1 million, improving 0.8% year over year.
Alliant Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Alliant Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote
Operational Highlights
Total operating expenses were $719.2 million in the reported quarter, decreasing 4.4% from $752.1 million in the year-ago period. The decline was due to lower costs of electric production fuel and purchased power in the reported quarter.
Operating income was $160.9 million, up 32.5% from $121.4 million in the year-ago quarter.
Interest expenses were $69.1 million, increasing 9.3% from $63.2 million in the prior-year quarter.
During the fourth quarter, the company’s retail electric and gas utility customers grew 0.6% and 0.5% year over year, respectively. The increase in its customer count had a positive impact on electric and natural gas volumes sold, which improved 3.9% and 11% year over year, respectively.
Financial Update
Cash and cash equivalents were $16.3 million as of Dec 31, 2019, down from $20.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
Long-term debt (excluding current portion) was $5,533 million as of Dec 31, 2019, higher than $5,246.3 million in the comparable period of 2018.
In 2019, cash flow from operating activities was $660.4 million compared with $527.7 million a year ago.
Guidance
Alliant Energy reiterated its 2020 earnings guidance in the range of $2.34-$2.48 per share. The guidance takes into account positive regulatory outcome at IPL, stable economy, proper execution of cost-control measures and normal temperature in its service territories.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Industry Releases
Exelon Corporation’s EXC fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 83 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents by 13.6%.
Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of $1.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 by 1.7%.
NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 by 6.5%.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Exelon Corporation (EXC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Free Stock Analysis Report
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.