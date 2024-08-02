Alliant Energy's (LNT) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 57 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 19.7%. The bottom line also declined 10.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 64 cents per share.

Revenues

Revenues totaled $0.89 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion by 18.08%. The top line also decreased 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $0.91 billion.

Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $764 million in the quarter, up 9.9% from $695 million in the year-ago period. This was due to higher electric transmission service expenses and increased depreciation and amortization expenses.



Operating income totaled $130 million, down 40% from the year-ago reported figure.



Interest expenses amounted to $108 million, 12.5% higher than the actual of the prior-year period.



The company’s retail electric and retail gas customers increased 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively, year over year.



LNT reported total utility electric sales of 7,702 thousand megawatt-hours (MWh), down 0.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Total utility gas sold and transported was 34,832 thousand dekatherms, up 8.6% year over year.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $92 million as of Jun 30, 2024, compared with $62 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Long-term debt (excluding the current portion) totaled $8.9 billion as of Jun 30, 2024, higher than $8.2 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2023.



Cash flow from operating activities in the first six months of 2024 totaled $562 million compared with $311 million in the year-ago period.

2024 Guidance

Alliant Energy reaffirmed 2024 earnings guidance in the range of $2.99-$3.13 per share. The projection takes into account the average temperature in its service territories, execution of cost controls and the consolidated effective tax rate of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.08 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.