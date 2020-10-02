Alliant Energy's (LNT) Capex, Focus on Renewables Bode Well

Alliant Energy’s LNT investment in enhancing electric and gas distribution networks along with a diverse customer mix will continue to drive its performance. Also, its focus on reducing emissions and providing reliable, affordable energy is likely to enhance its operations.

Tailwinds

Alliant Energy’s earnings prospects look attractive owing to ongoing additions to its electric and natural gas customer volumes. In addition, a diverse customer mix provides stability to sales as the company does not depend on a single customer group for revenues.



It announced plans to invest substantially over the next four years in strengthening the electric and gas distribution network as well as adding natural gas and renewable assets to the generation portfolio. Also, the company has plans to make regular investments ininfrastructural upgrade.



Alliant Energy is consistently investing in renewable and natural gas-based electricity generation as well as gradually reducing coal-based generation assets. Stringent emission standards are forcing utilities to lower their dependence on coal-fired production units. The company announced its voluntary goal of retiring all the existing coal-fired generation units by 2040 with an objective of lowering emissions from its 2005 levels by 50% and 100% within 2030 and 2050, respectively.



Likewise, other electric utilities are adopting measures to supply clean and reliable energy to its customers. Some of the companies, namely Duke Energy DUK, DTE Energy DTE and Xcel Energy Inc. XEL are planning to provide absolute clean energy by 2050.

Headwinds

Alliant Energy is exposed to increased competition from self-generation by large industrial customers, customer- and third party-owned generation (e.g. solar panels) as well as alternative energy sources, which can lower demand for its services in Iowa and Wisconsin. Also, dependence on third-party electric transmission systems remains a concern for the utility.

