Markets
LNT

Alliant Energy Subsidiary Prices Public Offering Of $300 Mln Of 5.700% Debentures Due 2055

December 02, 2025 — 07:47 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wisconsin Power and Light Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT), announced the pricing of its public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.700% debentures due 2055. The debentures will be due on December 15, 2055.

Wisconsin Power and Light intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to reduce its outstanding commercial paper and for general corporate purposes. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on December 5, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.