Alliant Energy sees FY24 CapEx $2.025B, FY25 CapEx $2.205B

Sees FY26 CapEx $2.68B; FY27 CapEx $3.02B; FY28 CapEx $2.96B.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LNT:
- Alliant Energy reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.20, consensus $1.10
- Alliant Energy narrows FY24 EPS view to $2.99-$3.06 from $2.99-$3.13
- Alliant Energy sees FY25 EPS $3.15-$3.25, consensus $3.25
- Is LNT a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Alliant Energy price target raised to $66 from $62 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.