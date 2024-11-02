Alliant Energy Reports Strong Third Quarter Results

Alliant Energy Corporation ( (LNT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alliant Energy Corporation presented to its investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation is a utility company based in Madison, Wisconsin, providing regulated electricity and natural gas services primarily in the Midwest through its subsidiaries Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol LNT and is part of the S&P 500 Index.

In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, Alliant Energy Corporation reported GAAP earnings per share of $1.15, a significant increase from $1.02 in the same period of the previous year. The company also narrowed its 2024 earnings guidance and provided 2025 earnings guidance, indicating a steady growth trajectory driven by strategic investments and favorable regulatory outcomes.

Key financial highlights include an increase in GAAP earnings per share driven by higher revenue requirements from capital investments and favorable income tax timing. The company announced a 2025 earnings guidance range of $3.15 to $3.25 per share and a target increase in the annual common stock dividend to $2.03 per share. Alliant Energy also plans substantial capital expenditures totaling $11 billion from 2025 to 2028, focusing on renewable energy and battery storage projects.

Looking forward, Alliant Energy remains optimistic about its growth prospects, maintaining a long-term earnings growth range of 5% to 7% and positioning itself to meet growing energy demands, particularly from data centers. The company is committed to executing its capital expenditure plans while managing costs effectively and achieving operational excellence in the evolving energy market landscape.

