Alliant Energy to Release Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Alliant Energy LNT is scheduled to release third -quarter 2024 results on Oct. 31, after market close. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 19.7% in the last reported quarter.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors That Might Have Impacted LNT's Q3 Performance

In August 2024, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (“MISO”) set a solar energy generation record high of 6,887 megawatts (MW), owing to Alliant Energy’s recent buildout of solar capacity in Wisconsin and Iowa. Peaking at 1,050 MW of solar generation, Alliant Energy accounted for nearly 15% of the solar energy production in MISO’s multi-state region. This was enough to power nearly 400,000 average homes for a day. This is likely to have contributed positively to the third-quarter performance.



During the second quarter of 2024, Alliant Energy’s 200-MW Grant County solar project came online. The project’s completion marked the culmination of LNT’s multi-phase buildout of 12 utility-scale solar projects in Wisconsin totaling 1,089 MW. This is also likely to have positively impacted the performance.



However, higher depreciation expenses and financing costs might have also offset some positives in the third quarter.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.10 per share, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 4.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.08 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 0.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total utility electric sales retail is pinned at 6,799.14 thousand megawatt-hours (MWh), down 0.3% year over year. The consensus mark for total electricity delivered is pegged at 9,109.7 MWh, up 0.8% year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -4.55%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank: Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #4. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Eversource Energy ES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.63%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.02 per share.



Pinnacle West Capital PNW is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.49% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pinned at $3.33 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.68 billion, which implies a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.



Pampa Energia S.A. PAM is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +18.36% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up 52.5% in the past 90 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $546.05 million, which implies a year-over-year increase of 15.2%.





