Alliant Energy to Release Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Alliant Energy LNT is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7, after market close. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 45.6% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors That Might Have Impacted LNT's Q2 Performance

In May 2025, the Janesville Community Solar Garden started generating energy. The 2.25-megawatt (MW) garden is the second community solar project placed into operation by Alliant Energy in Wisconsin. This is likely to have had a positive impact in the to-be-reported quarter.



During the second quarter of 2025, Alliant Energy’s 200-MW solar facility in Linn County became operational and began generating clean electricity for customers. The company renamed the facility to Pleasant Creek Solar, which is expected to generate enough electricity to power approximately 40,000 homes annually. This is likely to have contributed to the second-quarter bottom-line performance.



In September 2024, the IUC issued an order authorizing annual base rate increases of $185 million for Alliant Energy’s subsidiary Interstate Power and Light Company’s (“IPL”) retail electric customers, and $10 million for IPL’s retail gas customers for October 2024 through September 2025. This is likely to have boosted the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s bottom-line performance is expected to have continued to benefit from its capital investments and increased demand from data centers.



However, higher depreciation expenses and financing costs might have negatively impacted the quarterly performance.

LNT’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 62 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $987.4 million, implying a year-over-year increase of 10.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total electricity delivered is pegged at 7,729.98 megawatt-hours (MWh), up 0.4% year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.27%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

