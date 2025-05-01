Alliant Energy to Release Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Alliant Energy LNT is scheduled to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 8, after market close. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 2.9% in the last reported quarter. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors That Might Have Impacted LNT's Q1 Performance

During the fourth quarter of 2024, Alliant Energy placed two solar projects with a combined capacity of 200 megawatts (MW) into service. This, along with the 50-MW Creston Solar Project in Union County, is expected to generate enough electricity to power approximately 40,000 homes annually. These initiatives are likely to have boosted LNT’s financial performance in the first quarter.



In September 2024, the IUC issued an order authorizing annual base rate increases of $185 million for Alliant Energy’s subsidiary Interstate Power and Light Company’s (“IPL”) retail electric customers, and $10 million for IPL’s retail gas customers for October 2024 through September 2025. This is likely to have boosted the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s quarterly earnings are also expected to have continued to benefit from its capital investments.



Alliant Energy's service regions were affected by severe storms in March 2025. This storm caused widespread gusty winds and several tornadoes, resulting in significant power outages and other disruptions. This might have resulted in higher operating expenses to restore the power, offsetting some of the positives in the first quarter.



Higher depreciation expenses and financing costs might have also negatively impacted the quarterly performance.

LNT’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 8.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.13 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 9.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total electricity delivered is pegged at 8,442.6 megawatt-hours (MWh), up 1.1% year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below.



Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +9.88%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may also consider the following players from the same sector, as these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



American Electric Power AEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



AEP’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.43%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.39 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 9.5%.



Evergy EVRG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.52% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



EVRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 64 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 18.5%.



MDU Resources Group MDU is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +8.33% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



MDU’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.46%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pinned at 36 cents per share.





