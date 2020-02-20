Markets
Alliant Energy Q4 Profit Increases; Backs 2020 EPS View

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to common shareowners increased to $111.5 million or $0.46 per share from $85.3 million or $0.36 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter rose to $880.1 million from $873.5 million in the prior year.

The company still expects earnings per share in a range of $2.34 to $2.48 for 2020. Analysts expect annual earnings of $2.42 per share.

