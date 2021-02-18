Markets
LNT

Alliant Energy Q4 Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to common shareowners dropped to $64 million or $0.26 per share from $111 million or $0.46 per share last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $0.24 compared to $0.44 in the prior year.

Revenues for the quarter declined to $817 million from $880 million last year.

The company still expects earnings per share to be in the range of $2.50 to $2.64 for 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LNT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More