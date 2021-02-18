Alliant Energy Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to common shareowners dropped to $64 million or $0.26 per share from $111 million or $0.46 per share last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $0.24 compared to $0.44 in the prior year.

Revenues for the quarter declined to $817 million from $880 million last year.

The company still expects earnings per share to be in the range of $2.50 to $2.64 for 2021.

