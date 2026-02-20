Alliant Energy Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 60 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents by 3.45%. The bottom line decreased 14.29% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 70 cents.



GAAP earnings per share (EPS) in the reported quarter were 55 cents compared with 58 cents in the year-ago quarter.



LNT reported 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.22 per share compared with $3.04 in 2024, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 5.92%.

LNT’s Revenues

Revenues totaled $1.06 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.94 billion by 13.45%. The top line increased 9.01% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $0.98 billion.



LNT reported total revenues of $4.36 billion in 2025 compared with $3.98 billion in 2024, reflecting an increase of 9.57%.

LNT’s Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $868 million, up 15.12% from $754 million in the year-ago period. This increase was primarily due to higher electric production fuel and purchased power, electric transmission service, and higher other operation and maintenance expenses.



Operating income totaled $196 million, down 11.71% from $222 million in the year-ago period.



Interest expenses amounted to $140 million, which rose 16.7% from the prior-year period’s level.



LNT reported total utility electric sales of 7,907 thousand megawatt-hours, down 2.58% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Total utility gas sold and transported was 46,558 thousand dekatherms, up 4.63% year over year.

LNT’s Financial Update

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $556 million compared with $81 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of the same date, long-term debt (excluding the current portion) totaled $10.95 billion, up from $8.68 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.169 billion in 2025 compared with $1.167 billion in the year-ago period.

LNT’s Guidance

Alliant Energy expects its 2026 earnings to be $3.36-$3.46 per share and long-term EPS growth in the range of 5-7% for the 2027-2029 period. The estimate assumes normal temperatures in its utility service territories, execution of cost controls and financing plans, and a consolidated effective tax rate (29%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.43 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



For 2026, the company expects 1% retail sales growth that includes data center construction and commissioning sales.



The company expects 2026 capital expenditures of $3 billion.



LNT expects capital expenditure of $13.4 billion during 2026-2029.

LNT’s Zacks Rank

Alliant Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

