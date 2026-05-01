Alliant Energy Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT reported first-quarter 2026 operating earnings of 82 cents per share, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined 1.20% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 83 cents.



GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 87 cents compared with 83 cents in the year-ago quarter. The operating earnings in the quarter exclude a 5 cents per share benefit tied to the remeasurement of deferred tax assets, driven by an update to the estimated state income tax apportionment.

LNT’s Revenues

Revenues totaled $1.18 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion by 1.02%. The top line increased 4.96% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.13 billion.

Alliant Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

LNT’s Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $935 million, up 7.35% from $871 million in the year-ago period. This increase was primarily due to higher electric production fuel and purchased power, electric transmission service, higher other operation and maintenance expenses and an increase in the cost of gas sold.



Operating income totaled $249 million, down 3.11% from the year-ago reported figure.



Interest expenses amounted to $142 million, which rose 19.33% from the prior-year period.



LNT reported total utility electric sales of 8,287 thousand megawatt-hours, up 0.36% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Total utility gas sold and transported was 55,299 thousand dekatherms, up 0.86% year over year.

LNT’s Financial Update

As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $115 million compared with $556 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



As of the aforementioned date, long-term debt (excluding the current portion) totaled $11.01 billion, up from $10.95 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Cash flow from operating activities in first-quarter 2026 totaled $368 million compared with $249 million in first-quarter 2025.

LNT’s Guidance

Alliant Energy anticipates its 2026 earnings to be in the range of $3.36-$3.46 per share and long-term EPS growth in the range of 5-7% for the 2027-2029 period. The estimate assumes normal temperatures in its utility service territories, execution of cost controls and financing plans, and a consolidated effective tax rate (29%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.43 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



For 2026, the company expects 1% retail sales growth, which includes data center construction and commissioning sales.



The company expects 2026 capital expenditures of $3 billion and plans to invest $13.4 billion during 2026-2029.

LNT’s Zacks Rank

Alliant Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases



Duke Energy DUK is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS is pinned at $1.79, which implies a year-over-year increase of 1.70%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $8.40 billion, which suggests year-over-year growth of 1.80%.



WEC Energy Group WEC is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS is pinned at $2.31, which implies a year-over-year increase of 1.76%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $3.21 billion, which suggests year-over-year growth of 1.91%.



NiSource NI is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS is pinned at $1.06, which implies a year-over-year increase of 8.16%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $2.43 billion, which suggests year-over-year growth of 12.01%.

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