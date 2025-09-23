Alliant Energy Prices Public Offering Of $725 Mln Of 5.750% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2056

Markets
(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) announced that it has priced its public offering of $725 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% junior subordinated notes due 2056. The junior subordinated notes will be due on April 1, 2056.

The company noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from this offering to reduce outstanding commercial paper, retire long term debt and/or for general corporate purposes.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 26, 2025.

The offering was marketed through a group of underwriters consisting of BofA Securities, Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC as joint book-running managers.

