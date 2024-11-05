Alliant Energy price target lowered to $59 from $61 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella lowered the firm’s price target on Alliant Energy (LNT) to $59 from $61 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Alliant presented its “highly anticipated” capital plan refresh, which the firm views as “neutral to somewhat negative” given more color on load growth opportunities paired with revising the EPS glide path downward slightly, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.