Alliant Energy price target lowered to $59 from $61 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella lowered the firm’s price target on Alliant Energy (LNT) to $59 from $61 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Alliant presented its “highly anticipated” capital plan refresh, which the firm views as “neutral to somewhat negative” given more color on load growth opportunities paired with revising the EPS glide path downward slightly, the analyst tells investors.
