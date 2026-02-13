Alliant Energy to Post Q4 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?

Alliant Energy LNT is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 19, after market close. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 4.27% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

LNT’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 58 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 17.14%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $937.8 million, implying a year-over-year decrease of 3.91%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total electricity delivered is pegged at 8,181.71 megawatt-hours (MWh), up 0.81% year over year.

Factors That Might Have Impacted LNT’s Q4 Earnings

The company’s fourth-quarter earnings are predicted to gain from a diversified and expanding customer base and robust economic development in its service territory, which is creating fresh demand for the utility services.



On Oct. 16, 2025, LNT successfully integrated its new 100 (MW) Battery energy storage system for its 200-MW solar project in Grant County, WI, which started its operation and will further act as a tailwind to quarterly performance.



Alliant Energy is expected to have benefited from an increase in demand from the data center. Its fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have been supported by the proper execution of cost controls and the financing plan.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for LNT

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.58%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our

Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



IDACORP IDA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 19. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.13% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



IDA’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 8.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS is pinned at 74 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 5.71%.



Pinnacle West Capital PNW is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 25. It has an Earnings ESP of +7.94% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



PNW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 3.56%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS is pegged at 5 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 183.33%.



The AES Corporation AES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 27. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



AES’ long-term earnings growth rate is 11.17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS is pinned at 62 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 14.81%.

