Alliant Energy to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Alliant Energy LNT is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.68% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted LNT’s Q3 Earnings

Alliant Energy is expected to have benefited from its strategic investments in electric distribution aimed at advancing electrification and distributed generation. These initiatives are likely to have strengthened service reliability, enhanced customer service and supported the company’s bottom-line performance in the quarter to be reported.



The company’s third-quarter earnings are expected to have gained from a strong customer base, robust economic development, increasing demand from data centers and a continued focus on cost management.



However, higher financing costs may have partially offset some of the positives in the to-be-reported quarter.

LNT’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 1.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.10 billion, implying a year-over-year rise of 2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total electricity delivered is pegged at 8,901 megawatt-hours (MWh), up 0.5% year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for LNT

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.

Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.43%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector, as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Atmos Energy Corporation ATO is slated to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 5, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.85% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



ATO’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.49%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 96 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 11.6%.



Duke Energy DUK is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 7, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.63% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



DUK’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.43%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.74 per share, which calls for a year-over-year jump of 7.4%.



New Jersey Resources Corporation NJR is slated to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 19, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +8.51% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales stands at $303.1 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 16 cents per share.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.