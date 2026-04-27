Alliant Energy to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.45% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced LNT’s Q1 Earnings

Alliant Energy’s strategic investments in electric distribution, focused on advancing electrification and distributed generation, are likely to have improved service reliability, enhanced customer experience and supported its bottom-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Customers in Alliant Energy’s service territories benefit from electric rates that are below the national average, making its services more appealing to new customers. Alliant Energy continues to add new customers to its existing base. The increase in demand from new customers is expected to have favorably impacted the company’s revenue performance in the quarter to be reported.



The company’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from solid economic development, rising demand from data centers and its continued focus on cost management.



However, higher financing costs are likely to have tempered some of the positives in the to-be-reported quarter.

Q1 Expectations for LNT

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.17 billion, implying a year-over-year rise of 3.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 1.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total electricity delivered is pegged at 8,299.71 megawatt-hours (MWh), up 0.5% year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for LNT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.20%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



DTE Energy Company DTE is slated to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



DTE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.90 per share.



IDACORP, Inc. IDA is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



IDA’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.85%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.10 per share.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



AEP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.72%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.53 per share.

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DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.