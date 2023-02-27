Markets
LNT

Alliant Energy Plans To Offer $500 Mln Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

February 27, 2023 — 07:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) said it plans to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private placement.

Alliant Energy also intends to grant to each of the initial purchasers of the convertible notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including, the date on which the convertible notes are first issued, up to an additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of the convertible notes.

Alliant Energy said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering of the convertible notes for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment or refinancing of debt, working capital, construction and acquisition expenditures, investments and repurchases and redemptions of securities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.