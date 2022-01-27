Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.43

Alliant Energy Corporation's (NASDAQ:LNT) dividend will be increasing to US$0.43 on 15th of February. This takes the annual payment to 2.8% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Alliant Energy's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Alliant Energy's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 6.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 64%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:LNT Historic Dividend January 27th 2022

Alliant Energy Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$0.85 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.71. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Alliant Energy has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Alliant Energy's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Alliant Energy that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

