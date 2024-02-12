Alliant Energy (LNT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Alliant Energy LNT is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 15 after market close. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 14.13% in the last quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

Alliant Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the capital expenditure and financing plans, and lower operating and maintenance costs. The company expects strong earnings growth from investments in Wisconsin and Iowa solar projects, which may have boosted fourth-quarter earnings.



However, higher interest and depreciation expenses may have offset some positives in the to-be-reported quarter.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNT’s earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 19.57%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter sales stands at $1.25 billion, suggesting an increase of 18.15% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LNT this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: LNT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, LNT carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Dominion D is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 22 before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



AES AES is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 26 after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Sempra Energy SRE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 27 before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.









