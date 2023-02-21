Alliant Energy (LNT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT is scheduled to release fourth-quarter financial results on Feb 23, after market close. The company had delivered a negative earnings surprise of 10.58% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Alliant Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from investment earnings in clean electricity generation, battery storage projects and higher electric and gas sales.



Higher depreciation and interest expenses are likely to have offset some positives during the yet-to-be reported quarter.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alliant Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 48 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 37.14%.

Quantitative Model Prediction

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



NiSource Inc. NI is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 22, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present.



NI’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 6.82%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.55, implying a year-over-year increase of 6.44%.



Edison International EIX is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 23, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



EIX’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 2.97%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $4.76, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.12%.



Sempra Energy SRE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 28, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



SRE’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 5.71%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $8.96, implying a year-over-year increase of 0.7%.



