Alliant Energy (LNT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 financial results on Feb 18. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the company’s upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

With the gradual reopening of economy, the utility is likely to have benefited from improving demand from the Commercial and Industrial group. In addition, steady demand from the residential space is likely to have aided the company’s fourth-quarter earnings. Also, its efforts to trim costs might have supported its fourth-quarter earnings.



During the fourth quarter, the company continued to add more clean energy sources to its electricity generation portfolio and reached a 1,000-megawatt (MW) worth generation capacity from its wind assets. In the same period, it installed three Level 2 charging stations in the City of Fond du Lac, which will lower transportation emission and widen its revenue base.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share is pegged at 23 cents, which indicates a decline of 47.73% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: Alliant Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter



Zacks Rank: Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering from the same sector, which according to our model have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



ONE Gas, Inc. OGS is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 17. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.36% and is Zacks #3 Ranked, presently.



Exelon Corporation EXC is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.34% and is a #3 Ranked player at present.



Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.50% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exelon Corporation (EXC): Get Free Report



Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT): Free Stock Analysis Report



ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.