Alliant Energy (LNT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT is slated to release third-quarter 2020 financial results on Nov 2.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the company’s upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

With the easing of coronavirus-led restrictions, demand from commercial and industrial customers is expected to have improved but is yet to reach the pre-pandemic level. Overall broad diversity of customers across its two state jurisdictions is likely to have had a positive impact on earnings in the third quarter.



Moreover, increasing rate base, strong demand from residential class and cost-reduction efforts are likely to positively impact third-quarter results.

Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider some players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



CMS Energy Corporation CMS is set to release third-quarter 2020 numbers on Oct 29. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.47% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is set to release third-quarter 2020 numbers on Oct 30. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.98% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



NiSource Inc. NI is set to release third-quarter 2020 numbers on Nov 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +150.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



NiSource, Inc (NI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.