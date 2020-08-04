Alliant Energy (LNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT is slated to release second-quarter 2020 financial results on Aug 6. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 30.9%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Factors to Consider

Demand from commercial and industrial (C&I) customers is expected to have declined in the second quarter due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Nearly 54% of the company’s retail margin comes from the C&I group. However, stay-at-home directives are expected to have resulted in higher demand from the residential class. This is likely to have marginally offset the decline in demand from the C&I space in the second quarter.



It decided to temporarily suspend disconnections for all Iowa and Wisconsin customers. This step was taken to help customers facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Although this is an excellent initiative, it may have resulted in marginally lower year-over-year revenues in the second quarter.

