Alliant Energy (LNT) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 financial results on Feb 17 after market close. Alliant Energy delivered an earnings surprise of 6.25% in the last-reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

The ongoing economic development and rising demand from an expanding customer base are likely to have boosted LNT’s fourth-quarter performance. The acquisition of the Crawfish River project and the Onion River project further expanded Alliant Energy’s renewable projects in the fourth quarter.



Alliant Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have gained from the increasing rate base.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 35 cents, indicating a 45.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as you will see below.

Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: Alliant Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, LNT carries a Zacks Rank #3.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in this reporting cycle.



Consolidated Edison ED is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 17 after market close. Consolidated Edison has an Earnings ESP of +2.26% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ED’s 2022 EPS has surged 4.95% year over year.



American Electric Power AEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 24 before market open. American Electric Power has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank of #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEP’s 2022 EPS has surged 6.17% year over year.



TransAlta Corporation TAC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 24 before market open. TransAlta has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAC’s 2022 EPS has surged 143.07% year over year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.