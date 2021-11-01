Alliant Energy (LNT) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT is slated to release third-quarter 2021 financial results on Nov 4. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.6% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the company’s upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

The company’s upcoming results are likely to reflect consistent growth in demand from the residential group along with an improvement in demand from the industrial and commercial players. The improving economic conditions in its service territories are bringing in new customers that are likely to have benefited the company in the third quarter.



It makes continuous investments in technology for more cost-effective generation as well as the installation of electric-distribution projects.These efforts might have helped it trim its operating expenses, thus enhancing the upcoming earnings.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2021 earnings per share is pegged at 96 cents, indicating a 2.13% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: Alliant Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Edison International EIX is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and a Zacks Rank #2, currently.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.