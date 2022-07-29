Alliant Energy (LNT) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT is slated to release second-quarter 2022 financial results on Aug 4 after market close. Alliant Energy witnessed an earnings surprise of 8.5% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

The ongoing economic development in Alliant Energy’s service territories and the rising demand from the residential and commercial customer groups are likely to have boosted LNT’s second-quarter performance.



Second-quarter earnings are expected to have encountered inflationary cost pressures. However, Alliant Energy’s team is working efficiently to control costs and keep them the same as year-ago quarter levels.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings per share is pegged at 58 cents, indicating a 1.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as you will see below.

Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: Alliant Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, LNT carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry who have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in this reporting cycle.



WEC Energy Group WEC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 2 before market open. WEC Energy has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. WEC’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is projected at 6.1%.



Entergy Corporation ETR is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 3 before market open. Entergy has an Earnings ESP of +0.35% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. ETR’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.7%.



Dominion Energy D is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 8 before market open. Dominion Energy has an Earnings ESP of +1.63% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. D’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.4%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.