Alliant Energy (LNT) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT is slated to release first-quarter 2022 financial results on Apr 28 after market close. Alliant Energy’s last-quarter operating earnings were on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

The ongoing economic development in Alliant Energy’s service territories and the rising demand from the commercial and industrial customer groups are likely to have boosted LNT’s first-quarter performance. First-quarter earnings are also expected to have gained from higher earnings due to the increasing capital investments and the Allowance for Funds Used During Construction benefits of its solar projects under construction.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2022 earnings per share is pegged at 71 cents, indicating a 4.4% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Alliant Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, LNT carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry who have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in this reporting cycle.



WEC Energy Group WEC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 2 before market open. WEC Energy has an Earnings ESP of +0.35% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. WEC’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.1%.



Edison International EIX is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 3 after market close. Edison has an Earnings ESP of +13.71% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. EIX’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 3.9%.



Dominion Energy D is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5 before market open. Dominion Energy has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. D’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.1%.



